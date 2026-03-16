Salman Khan-starrer 'Battle of Galwan' retitled as 'Maatrubhumi'

The much-anticipated film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame.

The actor did not provide any reason for the sudden name change of the movie. The movie now also carries the tagline, "May War Rest In Peace". The new title is likely inspired by the film's first track "Maatrubhumi", sung by Arijit Singh.