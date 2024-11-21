Salman Khan shares pictures with father Salim Khan’s first bike

MUMBAI: The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in a cameo role in the theatrical film ‘Singham Again’, has shared a picture with his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, and the latter’s first bike.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared two pictures. The first picture shows Salman looking at his father as the latter sat on his bike.

The second picture shows the superstar himself sitting on the bike and looking off the camera. The pictures prove why the ‘People’ magazine once voted Salman as the sexiest man alive. Although the age has caught up with Salman, he still looks charming.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956”.

Salman is the son of Salim Khan of the legendary screenwriter duo Salim-Javed. The veteran writers revolutionised Hindi cinema with their writing, and also played a crucial role in the stardom of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as they made a template of the ‘Angry Young Man’ for the megastar which helped him climb the ladders of success.

While Salim Khan took a backseat after his split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued to work in cinema as he wrote screenplays for films and also wrote the lyrics for many chartbusters from Hindi cinema.

The second generation of both Salim and Javed have carved a niche for themselves. While Salman is one of the biggest and bankable stars of the country, Javed’s kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are considered amongst some of the best filmmakers in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Sikandar’ in which he has been paired opposite ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.