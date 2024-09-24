Salman Khan shares intense workout photo as he prepares for Sikandar

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has shared an intense workout picture on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his preparation for his highly anticipated film Sikandar. The photo, posted on Tuesday, highlights Khan’s impressive physique, hinting at the high-octane action sequences expected in the movie.

Salman captioned the post with just "#Sikandar," and fellow actor Neil Nitin Mukesh responded with fire emojis, while fans flooded the comments with excitement. One fan wrote, "Sallu bhai sab pe Bhari," and another commented, "Tiger ka banwas ab khatam," referencing Salman’s iconic roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is generating significant buzz ahead of its Eid 2025 release. Fans are eager to see Khan in action, especially with Nadiadwala’s successful production history and Murugadoss’s unique storytelling.

Salman will share the screen with actor Rashmika Mandanna in the film. In May, it was officially announced that she would be joining the cast. Rashmika expressed her excitement on social media, saying, "Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Sikandar marks a reunion for Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous collaborations on hits like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film is scheduled to release on Eid 2025. Additionally, Salman will be seen in the highly anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan, directed by Aditya Chopra.