Salman Khan rings in 59th birthday with heartfelt wishes from film fraternity

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 59 on Friday, and both the film industry and his fans have been showering him with heartfelt birthday wishes.

From his co-stars to close friends, everyone from the film fraternity has come forward to celebrate the actor's special day.

Varun Dhawan, who recently shared screen space with Khan in the film 'Baby John,' took to social media to extend his warm wishes.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, Dhawan wrote a fun caption, "Baby john and Bhai jaan. Happy birthday to the youngest and naughtiest."The post delighted fans and highlighted the camaraderie shared between the two actors both on and off-screen.

Ajay Devgn, another close friend and co-star of Khan, shared a playful picture with the birthday boy. His caption read, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," a nod to their iconic roles in Singham and Dabangg.

Shera, Salman Khan's long-time bodyguard, also marked the occasion by posting a photo with the superstar on Instagram. He expressed his deep respect for his 'maalik' (master) with the caption, "Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai. Love MAALIK."

Shilpa Shetty too sent her best wishes for the actor on her Instagram account, writing, "Happy birthdayyy Rockstar! Wishing you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love."

Salman Khan's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of spectacular. From portraying a charming lover to larger-than-life action heroes, his versatile career has spanned over three decades.

With hits like 'Sultan' (2016), 'Race 3' (2018), and the 'Tiger' franchise, Khan has proven to be one of the most consistent box-office performers in Indian cinema.

The actor is all set to continue his reign at the box office with his upcoming action film 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan, is scheduled for release during Eid 2025.

Beyond films, Salman Khan has carved out a massive presence on television with his hosting role on 'Bigg Boss'. Since 2010, his wit, emotional connections with contestants, and authoritative hosting style have made the show a constant favourite among TV audiences. Currently, he is hosting 'Bigg Boss 18'.