Salman Khan returns to playback singing after 11 years with Teri Sexy Beauty

The peppy romantic number, released on Wednesday, features Salman alongside actor Chitrangda Singh. The music video shows Chitrangda dancing in a red sari, while Salman appears in a recording studio singing the track in his signature style. The two are also seen dancing together.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song features vocals by Salman Khan and Muskaan, with Sajid Khan handling the composition and lyrics.

Salman first ventured into playback singing with Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor from the 1999 film Hello Brother. He went on to lend his voice to several popular tracks, including Most Wanted Track from Wanted, Hangover, Tu Hi Tu and Hai Yehi Zindagi from Kick.