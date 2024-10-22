Salman Khan resumes shoot for ‘Sikandar’

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resumed the shooting for his much-anticipated film, ‘Sikandar’ on Tuesday.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss of ‘Ghajini’ fame, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film promises to combine Salman's signature charisma with a compelling storyline that has already generated significant buzz in the industry.

A source close to the production shared, “As per the planned schedule, Salman Khan is shooting for ‘Sikandar’”. This statement underscores the commitment to a timely production process, reflecting the team’s dedication to delivering a quality film.

Salman took a brief hiatus from his commitments as the last few days have been very tough for the actor emotionally after his friend, politician Baba Siddique was assassinated near the latter’s office in the Bandra area of Mumbai, a few days ago.

‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

The security apparatus of Salman has also been beefed up following Siddique’s murder after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

The anticipation surrounding Sikandar reflects Salman's enduring appeal and the significant impact he continues to have on the film industry. As fans await more updates, one thing is clear: Salman Khan to deliver the entertainment and drama that his audience craves.

‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.



