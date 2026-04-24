Salman Khan, Nayanthara's untitled action film to release on Eid 2027

The announcement continues Salman's long-standing tradition of Eid releases, a run that has included blockbusters such as "Wanted" (2009), "Dabangg" (2010), "Bodyguard" (2011), "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" (2015), "Sultan" (2016), "Kick" (2014) and "Bharat" (2019).

The movie will be produced Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore are producers on the project, with Rafi Kazi as co-producer.

The project brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest names in what the makers are billing as a large-scale theatrical entertainer.

Paidipally is known for blockbuster hits such as "Yevadu", "Oopiri", "Maharshi" and "Varisu".