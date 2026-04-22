Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shoot for Vamshi Paidipally's action film

The film, produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, has gone on floors in Mumbai. Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore are producers on the project, with Rafi Kazi as co-producer.

"With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere… this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment," the studio posted on Instagram.