Salman Khan house firing case: Anmol Bishnoi seeks to surrender before court for ‘fair trial’

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November last year and was subsequently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was wanted in several sensational cases, including the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, which is being investigated by the Mumbai police.

In the plea filed before a special MCOCA court, Anmol stated that he intended to voluntarily surrender before the court to “face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice”.