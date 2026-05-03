Salman Khan finds "sukh" in quiet moment with furry friend

Captioned "Yeh hai sukh" (This is happiness), the image captures the actor in a quiet, affectionate moment with a large, white, fluffy dog. Khan is seen resting his head gently against the dog's thick coat, eyes closed, conveying a sense of calm and contentment.

Admirers flooded the comments section, describing the image as "pure sukoon" and reiterating their admiration for the actor. "Or aap h hamare su-koon," one fan wrote. Another wrote, "Amazing picture love you bhai." On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'.