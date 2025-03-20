Salman Khan announces release date of 'Sikandar'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said his upcoming film "Sikandar" will hit big screens worldwide on March 30.

The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, will be released on the festive occasion of Eid. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Salman shared the release date of the movie on his social media handles.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. Salman wrapped shooting for "Sikandar" last week. He was last seen in 2023's "Tiger 3" with cameos in last year's "Singham Again" and "Baby John".