Salman hits back at ARM over Sikandar failure remarks

CHENNAI: A few months ago, director AR Murugadoss remarked that the failure of Sikandar was due to Salman Khan’s unprofessional behaviour. Hitting back at the director’s comments, the actor has responded it with a sarcastic dig.

In a television show, Salman was asked if he regrets working on any film. For that, he replied, saying that he doesn’t have a list as such. “But many would suggest Sikandar. But I don’t agree with that. The plot was great, but the execution took a back stage,” he said.

AR Murugadoss claimed that the actor arrives for the shoot only at 8 pm. Giving a cryptic response, Salman added, “My director said because of my working style, there was an issue with the filming of the project. But his other film was released recently, in which the actor arrives at the set at 6 am. His film Madharaasi is a blockbuster and much bigger than Sikandar.”

Madharaasi, which was released in September, featured Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal and Shabeer Kallarakal in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews both from the critics and the audience.