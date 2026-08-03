Sakshi Agarwal takes an entrepreneurial plunge

CHENNAI: South Indian actor Sakshi Agarwal, who is known for her roles in biggies like Kaala, Aranmanai 3 and Viswasam has now forayed into business, with her focus in cinema still intact.
The actor, who rang in her birthday celebrations, launched her performance nutrition brand, Okuu protein bar.
“I invested five years and 551 formulations before going live with Okuu. I did this in between my hectic shooting schedules because there were several myths and misleading information about fitness and diet on social media and even away from it. Okuu has 35 grams of protein in a single bar, sans sugar, and is also the first collagen-based performance nutrition,” she told DT Next.
Even before we could ask her about the road ahead for her company, she added, “We have been verified as participants already in NASA's space food challenges, only after they were convinced with Okuu's formula as it is seen as potential space-grade food.”
Despite her current entrepreneurial commitments, Sakshi remarked that her commitment towards films won’t cease. “I will continue doing the right scripts and films as and when I hear them,” she concluded