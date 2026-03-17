Saif Ali Khan was not sure about doing ‘Ek Hasina Thi’: Director Siram Raghavan

The neo-noir action thriller film marked Raghavan’s directorial debut and was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film featured Saif opposite Urmila Matondkar in the lead.

“For Urmila, it was an auto-backed role, and Saif was a little unsure because he had just done ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. He had just started getting a sense of whether people liked or not; he has not had many successes for a long time.

"‘Ek Hasina Thi’ was his 44th film. He was not sure whether this was the right thing to do. But somehow, we got along; we sort of liked the same films and books. So, he trusted me,” Raghavan said at a Masterclass session on day three of the Red Lorry Film Festival here.