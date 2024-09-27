Sai Pallavi to play slain major’s widow in Amaran

CHENNAI: The team of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran unveiled the glimpse video of Sai Pallavi’s character from the film on Friday. Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is set to hit screens on October 31.

Sharing it on X, the makers wrote, “Cupid strikes Amaran… #SaiPallavi as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the Heart of Amaran (sic).”

The glimpse begins with the original footage of Indhu Rebecca Varghese receiving an honorary award on behalf of her husband, Captain Major Mukund Varadrajan. The 82-seconds video also gives a sneak peek into the eternal love between the lead actors.

The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for Amaran. CH Sai is handling the camera and R Kalaivannan is the editor.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s next with AR Murugadoss is in final stages of production and expected to hit theatres in late 2024 during the festival season.