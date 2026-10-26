Sai Pallavi says she did ‘not want to use her mind’ while portraying Sita in 'Ramayana'

Delving into the creative process behind portraying such iconic legendary characters, Big B posed a thoughtful question to the actors, “Aap logon ne alag-alag bhumikayein nibhayi hain. Jab ye teeno bhumikayein aapko bataayi gayi, nirmata-nirdeshak ki taraf se, toh aapke man mein kya chal raha tha? Ladies first..” (You have all portrayed different roles. When the producers and director told you about these three roles, what was going through your minds? Ladies first)

Sharing a deeply moving and spiritually transparent perspective on taking up the divine role of Sita, Sai Pallavi recounted, “Main is baar dimag use nahi karna chahti thi par maine socha jab bhi main ek character play karti hoon, main sochti hoon ki main kya kar sakti hoon woh character ke liye, par ye pehle baar mujhe laga ki main Sita Maa ke paatra ko play karke mujhe kya milega wahan se, mujhe kya gyaan milega, mujhe kya milega…” (This time, I did not want to use my mind too much. But then I thought, whenever I play a character, I usually think about what I can do for that character. But for the first time, while playing the role of Sita Maa, I found myself wondering, ‘What will I receive from this experience? What knowledge will I gain? What will I take away from it?)

She added that she wanted to approach the character without preconceived notions and with complete faith, “Toh main kitna bhi jaanti hoon, utna main transparent rakhna chahti thi... main apne aap ko kuch sochna nahi chahti thi, sirf prarthana karke, maa aap mere dwara woh paatra nibhayi, aise bol diya, bas..” (So, whatever I knew, I wanted to keep it that transparent. I didn’t want to let myself think too much about anything. I simply prayed and said, ‘Mother, please let me play that role through me,’ and left it at that)

Listening to her approach, Amitabh Bachchan commended her response and said, “Bahut achhi baat kahi aapne, bahut achhi baat kahi..” (You have made a very good point, a very good point indeed)