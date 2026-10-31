Sai Pallavi reveals portraying Sita Maa in ‘Ramayana’ taught her to handle stress with dignity, says the film will become history

Emphasizing the reverence attached to the role, Sai Pallavi shared by saying, "Maine iss patra ke liye sirf prayer kiya aur prarthana kiya ki main jitne bhi obstacles ho mujhe voh patra karne mein, voh saare obstacles nikal jaaye. Kyuki hum jo film bana rahe hain, voh sirf film nahi hain voh itihaas bhi banega aur aage ka generations bhi dekhega, aage ka future dekhega tab hum sab yaha nahi honge. Uss samay voh dignity honi chahiye, toh main sirf prarthana hi kar rahi thi for this role.”

(For this role, I only prayed and asked that whatever obstacles I might face in portraying this character would be removed. Because the film we are making is not just a film; it will also become a part of history, and future generations will watch it. People in the future will look back at it when none of us will be here. At that time, the portrayal should have dignity. So, I was simply praying for this role)

Speaking on how mindfulness helped her navigate high-pressure filming, Sai Pallavi added by saying, “Aisa nahi hain, actually agar main meditate nahi karungi toh mujhe aur saare thoughts aate hain. Toh most of the times, even when I was playing this character of Sita Maa, I believed in doing meditation. During playing this character, I learnt ki main jabhi bhi koi stressful situation mein hoon, I realised you should just witness it rather than just acting towards it. Whenever I used to come across a stressful situation, I started thinking how Sita Maa would have reacted so this is what I feel I learnt from Sita Maa's character.”