Sai Pallavi plays cop Nithya Reddy in Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om

The title teaser, released earlier, suggested that the story revolves around people involved in cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush plays a woodcutter in the film. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up workers involved in illegal red sanders cutting and holding them at gunpoint, before Dhanush’s character came to their rescue.

Speaking at the title teaser launch, Wunderbar Films head Sreyas said the film would be one of the biggest-budget projects in Dhanush’s career. He added that it would bring back the mass-action avatar that the actor’s fans had been eager to see.

The film also stars Sreeleela, with music by Sai Abhyankkar. Ezhil Arasu handles cinematography, Kalaivanan R is the editor and Kavya Sriram is in charge of costumes.