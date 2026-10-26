Sai Pallavi plays cop Nithya Reddy in Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer Om

CHENNAI: The makers of director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming action entertainer Om, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, on Monday unveiled Sai Pallavi’s look from the film, revealing that she plays a police officer named Nithya Reddy. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20.
The makers had initially planned to release Om on October 16. However, Dhanush later announced that the release had been postponed out of respect for superstar Rajinikanth, whose film Jailer 2 was scheduled to hit theatres on October 15. He also clarified that Om would not release during Deepavali, as Suriya’s film had already been announced for the festive period. The team subsequently confirmed November 20 as the new release date.
The film has generated considerable interest as it marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Mammootty. At the title teaser launch in June, Rajkumar Periasamy revealed that Mammootty plays a character named Karthikeyan. He also said that 60 to 65 per cent of the film had been completed at the time.
The team recently filmed portions of the project in Malaysia. Actor Naseeruddin Shah is also part of the cast. The film’s title carries the tagline Chapter 1, hinting at the possibility of a sequel.
The title teaser, released earlier, suggested that the story revolves around people involved in cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush plays a woodcutter in the film. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up workers involved in illegal red sanders cutting and holding them at gunpoint, before Dhanush’s character came to their rescue.
Speaking at the title teaser launch, Wunderbar Films head Sreyas said the film would be one of the biggest-budget projects in Dhanush’s career. He added that it would bring back the mass-action avatar that the actor’s fans had been eager to see.
The film also stars Sreeleela, with music by Sai Abhyankkar. Ezhil Arasu handles cinematography, Kalaivanan R is the editor and Kavya Sriram is in charge of costumes.