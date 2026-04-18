Sai Abhyankkar’s Pavazha Malli crosses 100 million on YouTube

CHENNAI: Think Indie track Pavazha Malli by Sai Abhyankkar has crossed 100 million views on YouTube within a month of its release, continuing to trend online.
Pavazha Malli, released a month ago, features lyrics by Vivek and vocals by Shruti Haasan.
Composed by Sai Abhyankkar, the track has been spreading rapidly across the internet and has already gone viral. His dance collaboration with actress Kayadu Lohar in the music video has received a lot of love online, with several social media users making dance reels using the now-viral hook steps from the song.
Within a short span of its release, the song has amassed a massive number of views. Shruti Haasan later shared a raw, unplugged version of Pavazha Malli on Instagram, performing it alongside Sai Abhyankkar.
Sai Abhyankkar has established himself as a rising music composer in the Tamil film industry. He is also known for notable indie tracks such as Katchi Sera, Aasa Kooda, Sithira Puthiri and Vizhi Veekura.
Distinguished by his innovative and creative musical style, his music first captured the audience’s attention through indie songs. He recently made his mark by composing music for films like the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Balti and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Abhyankkar had shared a photo with Dhanush, teasing that the composing work for D55 is happening in full swing.
His next project as a composer is Suriya’s Karuppu, which is slated for release on May 15. He is also composing music for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Raaka.
Other projects in his pipeline include director Tamizh’s Marshal starring Karthi, and Benz, which is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), as dubbed by fans. Benz is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Raghava Lawrence.