Sai Abhyankkar’s Pavazha Malli crosses 100 million on YouTube

Pavazha Malli, released a month ago, features lyrics by Vivek and vocals by Shruti Haasan.

Composed by Sai Abhyankkar, the track has been spreading rapidly across the internet and has already gone viral. His dance collaboration with actress Kayadu Lohar in the music video has received a lot of love online, with several social media users making dance reels using the now-viral hook steps from the song.

Within a short span of its release, the song has amassed a massive number of views. Shruti Haasan later shared a raw, unplugged version of Pavazha Malli on Instagram, performing it alongside Sai Abhyankkar.