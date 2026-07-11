Sai Abhyankkar to team up with Mamitha Baiju for next indie song?

CHENNAI: Music composer Sai Abhyankkar, who rose to fame with independent hits such as Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda, is reportedly set to collaborate with actress Mamitha Baiju for his next indie music album, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Sai Abhyankkar's popularity has grown rapidly over the past few years, with his independent tracks becoming favourites among young listeners. The success of these songs also paved the way for his entry into Tamil cinema as a music composer.
His debut as a film composer came with Dude, while his work in the recently released Karuppu has also received appreciation from audiences and music lovers.
Apart from independent music, Sai Abhyankkar is currently working on several upcoming Tamil films. His slate includes Marshal, Raakka, Om, Benz, and Tamil Murugan, making him one of the busiest young composers in the industry.
His fresh musical style and contemporary sound have helped him gain recognition in a short span, with several filmmakers signing him for major projects.
Despite his growing commitments in cinema, Sai Abhyankkar has continued to release independent music, a space where he first found success. His album songs continue to enjoy a strong following on streaming platforms and social media.
According to the report, Sai Abhyankkar is now working on a new album song featuring Mamitha Baiju. The actress is expected to appear alongside the composer in the music video, adding to the anticipation among fans.
Earlier, Sai Abhyankkar's independent songs featuring Samyuktha, Preity Mukhundhan, Saanve Megghana, and Kayadu Lohar were widely appreciated by audiences. Industry circles believe the collaboration with Mamitha Baiju is also likely to attract significant attention once it is officially announced.
While the makers are yet to reveal the title or release date of the album, the reported collaboration has already generated considerable buzz among fans of both the composer and the actress.