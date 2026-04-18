Sai Abhyankkar teases composing for D55, shares photo with Dhanush

CHENNAI: Musician Sai Abhyankkar has hinted that work on D55 is fast progressing, sharing a black-and-white photo with actor Dhanush on Friday.
Earlier, the 22-year-old composer-singer said he was “cooking a special album” for the film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
D55 is expected to be a meaningful film, featuring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. The makers have hinted at a story centred on the unsung heroes of society, though much of the plot remains under wraps.
Meanwhile, Sai Abhyankkar, who entered the big leagues from the indie scene quickly, has composed for Suriya’s Karuppu, which is slated for release on May 15. He is also composing music for Raaka, directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun.
Other projects in his pipeline include director Tamizh’s Marshal starring Karthi, and Benz, which is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), as dubbed by fans. Benz is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Raghava Lawrence.