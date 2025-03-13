Sadie Sink swings into action: 'Stranger Things' star joins Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'

WASHINGTON: 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink has been cast alongside Tom Holland in the highly anticipated 'Spider-Man 4.'

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026, according to The Hollywod Reporter.

While details about Sink's character remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing with excitement about the prospect of seeing her share the screen with Holland's web-slinging hero.

Holland himself teased the project last year during an appearance on the 'Good Morning America' show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "The idea is crazy. It's a little different from anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

Holland's last appearance as Spider-Man was in 'No Way Home' (2021), which not only captivated audiences but also became a massive box-office hit, grossing over USD 1.9 billion globally.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film brought together several iconic characters from the 'Spider-Man' multiverse, creating an unforgettable experience for viewers.

The casting marks a significant milestone for Sink, who is preparing to wrap up her journey on 'Stranger Things.' Sadie Sink also has a slew of upcoming projects in the pipeline, which include the Searchlight movie 'O'Dessa' and the Broadway play 'John Proctor Is the Villain."