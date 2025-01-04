Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively likely to miss 82nd Golden Globes: Reports

WASHINGTON: The stars of 'Deadpool & Wolverine', the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are not expected to attend the upcoming Golden Globes Awards on Sunday as per a Deadline report.

Actress and wife of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively will also reportedly not be attending the award show. She was the star and producer of the film 'It Ends With Us', a Netflix summer romantic drama which grossed USD 351 million worldwide this year.

She also made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds, Lively and Jackman's decision to not attend Golden Globes was reportedly made well in advance of the 'It Ends With Us' legal firestorm in which Lively is suing her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, and his team for sexual harassment in federal court in New York.

The lawsuit by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over 'sexual harassment' and other claims is a hot topic in the entertainment industry right now.

Comedian Nikki Glaser who is set to host the Golden Globes has decided to steer clear from joking about the 'It Ends With Us' behind-the-scenes this year.

"I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be," the comedian told Yahoo Entertainment. "I also don't want to give his name any -- I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore." said Nikki Glaser as quoted by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Netflix leads the pack in the Golden Globes nominations for 2024 on both the TV and film side, while A24 and HBO are well represented.

Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Davis won a Supporting Actress Oscar and a Golden Globe for 2016's Fences. She also has six other Golden Globe nominations, most recently for 2022's The Woman King.

India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.