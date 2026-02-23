Ryan Coogler breaks BAFTA record as first Black winner of Best Original Screenplay for Sinners

According to Variety, Coogler won the BAFTA award for Original Screenplay for his film Sinners, becoming the first black-winner">Black winner in this category. The moment was met with loud applause as Coogler walked on stage to accept the honour.

Speaking after his win, Coogler shared how the moment felt for him. "I didn't expect that," Coogler said as he took the stage to massive applause. "This is nerve-wracking."

"I come from a community that loves me. They made me believe that I could do this, that I could be a writer. And it was amazing to be accepted into the community of film actors, the community of Los Angeles ..."