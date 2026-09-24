Russo Brothers relive 'Avengers: Endgame' theatre experience: We got chills

The Russo Brothers, who grew up as comic book fans in Cleveland, Ohio, took to Instagram, where they shared a glimpse from the screening at a theatre. They said the experience brought back memories of their childhood dream of telling stories that could excite and inspire audiences.

Taking to the caption section, the Russo Brothers wrote: “The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills.”

“And may have shed a tear or two ourselves. It was a magical experience in a movie theater. And it was a magical experience for two Comic Book fans from Cleveland, Ohio, who as kids dreamed of telling stories that made people leap out of their seats with excitement. Stories that inspired them. And fired their imaginations.”