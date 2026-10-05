Russo Brothers call ‘Endgame’ re-release ‘most special moments’ of their careers: We love you 3000

In a video shared on Instagram, the Russo Brothers recalled the special experience of watching the Marvel blockbuster with audiences in theatres.

The Russo brothers said in a video: “Our favorite thing about making Avengers Endgame was sitting in the theaters with audiences as we released it. So the fact that we could do that again on the Encore re-release was amazing.”

They said: “Yeah, and we just want to thank everyone for all of your support throughout the entire career of this lifetime career of this movie.”

The Russo brothers said that it has been one of the most special moments of their careers, making this film.

“We're grateful to everybody who went back out to the theater to see it again, to cheer for it again, to feel something in a room full of people. You brought people who hadn't seen it the first time, introduced new fans to the movie. We love you very much and we're super grateful.”