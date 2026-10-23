Rukmini Vasanth teams up with Kanam director Shree Karthick for next Tamil film

CHENNAI: Actor Rukmini Vasanth, known for her performances in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Kantara: Chapter 1, has teamed up with director Shree Karthick for his next Tamil film. The untitled project also stars Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan.
The makers recently announced Rukmini’s association with the film through a video that introduced her character, Thara. The announcement features Shree Karthick, Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan attempting to finalise the character before a notification leads to Rukmini’s reveal.
The film marks the first collaboration between Rukmini and Shree Karthick, who made his directorial debut with Kanam, a time-travel drama centred on the relationship between a mother and her son.
The project is produced by Madboys Entertainment and Siruni Cine Corporation, with Saikrishna Gadwal as co-producer. The film’s title is expected to be announced soon.
Founded by Dev Ramnath and Shree Karthick, Madboys Entertainment has been associated with the Tamil web series I Hate You – I Love You and the award-winning short film Childhood Diaries. The studio is now expanding its work in feature filmmaking.
Siruni Cine Corporation, associated with producer Jaswanth, previously backed Chi La Sow, directed by Rahul Ravindran, which won the National Film Award for Best Original Screenplay. Saikrishna Gadwal has also been associated with films such as Keedaa Cola and Kaantha.
Meanwhile, Madboys Entertainment took a different approach to announcing the project, documenting its journey over the past 18 months through an Instagram-exclusive docu-drama series. Spanning nine episodes so far, the series combines real experiences with dramatised elements, culminating in the announcement of Rukmini as Thara.
Rukmini was last seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, in which she plays Mellisa. She was also part of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, where she played Princess Kanakavathi.