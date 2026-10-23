Rukmini Vasanth teams up with Kanam director Shree Karthick for next Tamil film

The makers recently announced Rukmini’s association with the film through a video that introduced her character, Thara. The announcement features Shree Karthick, Dev Ramnath and Vinayak Vaithianathan attempting to finalise the character before a notification leads to Rukmini’s reveal.

The film marks the first collaboration between Rukmini and Shree Karthick, who made his directorial debut with Kanam, a time-travel drama centred on the relationship between a mother and her son.

The project is produced by Madboys Entertainment and Siruni Cine Corporation, with Saikrishna Gadwal as co-producer. The film’s title is expected to be announced soon.

Founded by Dev Ramnath and Shree Karthick, Madboys Entertainment has been associated with the Tamil web series I Hate You – I Love You and the award-winning short film Childhood Diaries. The studio is now expanding its work in feature filmmaking.