RS Infotainment announces new projects with Vetrimaran, Soori as Viduthalai 2 completes 25-day run in theatres

CHENNAI: R S Infotainment, the production house producing the immensely popular Viduthalai franchise, on Monday chose to celebrate Viduthalai 2’s completion of 25 days in theatres by announcing that it would be teaming up with director Vetrimaaran again for a project featuring Dhanush and another project with Soori that would be directed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi.

In a statement, R S Infotainment said, “After the success of director Vetri Maaran's directional venture No. 7 Viduthalai Part 2, RS Infotainment is happy to once again associate with him for his upcoming directional venture No. 9, featuring the star actor Dhanush. The iconic duo behind a series of blockbusters is reuniting, promising another unforgettable cinematic experience. Further details will be revealed soon.”

The production house also added, “After the success of the Viduthalai series, RS Infotainment is once again collaborating with actor Soori for a film directed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi, who was a vital part of Vetri Maaran's team and contributed significantly to the success of the Viduthalai series.”

R S Infotainment said, “We are elated to celebrate the incredible achievement of Viduthalai Part 2 completing 25 successful days in theatres. The film has been a resounding success, and we owe this milestone to the unwavering support of audiences, critics, distributors, exhibitors, and the entire film fraternity.

“The Viduthalai series stands as a testament to bold storytelling, striking a serious high note with its unflinching portrayal of justice, sacrifice, and humanity. The overwhelming reception of both Viduthalai Part 1 and Viduthalai Part 2 showcases the power of meaningful cinema that connects with audiences at a profound level. Notably, this film has turned out to be a profitable venture for RS Infotainment, marking yet another feather in our cap as a production house dedicated to delivering impactful and thought-provoking cinema.”

The production house thanked director Vetrimaran, Ilaiyaraaja, Vijay Sethupathi and Soori for their contributions to the franchise.

Express their heartfelt gratitude to director Vetri Maaran, the production house said his visionary direction and storytelling brilliance brought this gripping narrative to life, earning widespread acclaim from audiences, critics and international film festival circuit.”

Thanking Soori, the production house said, “We express our gratitude to our ‘Kumaresan’ Soori for his deeply authentic and heartfelt performance, bringing unmatched dedication and intensity to his role, creating a profound connection with the audience."



