'Rowdy Janardhana' makers release new still from film to mark Vijay Deverakonda's birthday

The new poster that has been released shows Vijay Deverakonda seated in rain, even as a woman's feet is seen placed on his chest. Vijay Deverakonda has an awestruck look on his face and a revolver in his hand.

For the unaware, 'Rowdy Janardhana' is being produced by successful producers Dil Raju and Shirish. Directed by the talented Ravi Kiran Kola, who gained acclaim for his debut film 'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, the movie, which promises to be a gripping experience, has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.