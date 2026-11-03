Row over Dia Mirza's firecracker appeal: Deeply pained, says HC; asks BMC to re-upload her video

"There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded," the court said.

A city like Mumbai survives on togetherness and a strong feeling of belonging to society, and this ought not be disturbed by any "loose comments", it said.

"We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air," the HC said.

This is not expected from people holding public posts, the court said, adding that the BMC too ought not to have deleted the clip of Mirza after the controversy and asked the civic body to re-upload the actor's video.

"What happened yesterday is the most unfortunate, to say the least. We are deeply pained by what has happened. Such a knee-jerk reaction was unwarranted. The message spread in the video was for the good of all persons irrespective of their religion and caste," the court said.

It reminded that the BMC's step was pursuant to orders passed by the court prohibiting bursting of firecrackers on public roads and streets throughout the year.

The court said the orders did not pertain to any particular festival and that, incidentally, it happens to be Diwali now.

"Firecrackers are burst at all times like during marriages, processions, election victories and after cricket matches. Our order concerns all 365 days. The paramount consideration is the environment and control of air and noise pollution," the bench said.