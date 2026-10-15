Rosamund Pike highlights landmine survivor’s story of resilience

Pike took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Victoria, whom she met in Sri Lanka.

She went on to share her story in the caption section as she wrote: “When she was 18, she found an interesting object lying on the ground while she was out collecting firewood. She didn’t know what it was but her curiosity got the better of her. She wanted to open it, and find out what might be inside. Her first instinct was to bite it… nothing happened.”