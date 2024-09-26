Rooh Baba vs. Manjulika: Kartik Aaryan Teases Fans with Spooky New Poster for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

MUMBAI: Get ready for the thrilling showdown between Rooh Baba and Manjulika! The makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have unveiled an intriguing new poster.

Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on Instagram, teasing the exciting clash with the caption:

"Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika...Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali."

The artwork features a haunted palace, ghostly silhouettes in a dark sky, and Kartik’s character poised for battle with a fire-lit torch.

On Wednesday, he had previously revealed the film’s first poster, which depicted a blood-stained door with a lock and bore the caption, "Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali," hinting at a thrilling cinematic experience this Diwali. Comments on the post included "Roohbaba x Manjulika," fueling anticipation.

Recently, Kartik announced the film’s wrap on Instagram, sharing a celebratory video from the set where he and the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' team cut a chocolate cake.

He wrote, "Arey pagalo...It’s a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3! The haveli’s door is ready to open once again...See you this Diwali!"

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to be an exciting addition to the franchise, featuring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. The film is scheduled for release during Diwali 2024 and marks the return of Vidya Balan, who played the iconic Manjulika in the 2007 hit.

Welcoming Vidya back, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

The original 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was directed by Priyadarshan, with Anees Bazmee taking the helm for the sequels, and the franchise has captivated audiences with its unique mix of psychological horror and comedy. Alongside 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan is also set to appear in 'Captain India'.