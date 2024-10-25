Romeo Pictures bags Good Bad Ugly TN, Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights

CHENNAI: Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame, Good Bad Ugly is headlined by Ajith Kumar. On Friday, the makers announced that the Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights of the film are acquired by Romeo Pictures.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Trisha is playing the female lead. Prasanna has also joined the team earlier this month to shoot in Spain. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while Abhinandan Ramanujam, who worked with Adhik in Mark Antony, is handling the camera. Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts.

Good Bad Ugly is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2025.

Meanwhile, Ajith also has VidaaMuyarchi in his pipeline. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Trisha is playing the leading lady in this film as well. Apart from them, Arjun, Arav and Regina Cassandra are playing key roles in the film.