Robert Pattinson is named the 7th James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel Craig

The naming of Pattinson comes during the longest hiatus in 007 history and ends years of rampant speculation about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig. It comes five years after 2021's “No Time to Die,” the first film in Bond's 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character's death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement. “... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Pattinson only entered the Bond rumor mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role. Others reportedly in the mix included Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

While producers were long expected to go with a young, less-proven star, they instead opted for one of the best-known actors of his generation. Pattinson, 40, is also relatively old to begin as 007. The actor is currently in production on another iconic role in “The Batman Part II.”

Pattinson comes in already associated with three mega-franchises in “The Batman,” “Twilight” and “Harry Potter.” But since his breakthrough in “Twilight,” Pattinson has worked largely in more independent, auteur-driven films such as “Good Time” with the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers' “The Lighthouse” and Bong Joon Ho's “Mickey 17.” Earlier this year, he drew rave reviews for his villainous performance in Christopher Nolan's “The Odyssey.”