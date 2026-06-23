Robert Downey Jr dials Tom Holland, breaks news on MCU return

Actor Tom Holland has revealed that Robert Downey Jr personally informed him about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, years after Iron Man’s emotional farewell in Avengers: Endgame.
Speaking ahead of the release of Spider Man: Brand New Day, Holland recalled receiving a call from Downey Jr, who is set to return to the MCU as the iconic villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.
“I think I hung up and said to Zendaya, ‘Downey’s back,’” Tom shared. “He just called me. In fact, I caught up with him on the phone a couple of days ago. We usually catch up from time to time. He got in touch and just told me. And it’s very exciting.”
Marvel Studios had earlier confirmed that Downey Jr would return to the franchise as Doctor Doom, marking a major comeback six years after Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. The casting announcement generated massive excitement among Marvel fans worldwide.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, with Downey Jr’s return expected to be one of the film’s biggest attractions.