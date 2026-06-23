Robert Downey Jr dials Tom Holland, breaks news on MCU return

Speaking ahead of the release of Spider Man: Brand New Day, Holland recalled receiving a call from Downey Jr, who is set to return to the MCU as the iconic villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

“I think I hung up and said to Zendaya, ‘Downey’s back,’” Tom shared. “He just called me. In fact, I caught up with him on the phone a couple of days ago. We usually catch up from time to time. He got in touch and just told me. And it’s very exciting.”