Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 21 years with ‘SuperBuddy’ Susan: Her to whom all is owed

Tagging himself as the “adult cub,” the star expressed gratitude for being guided on a path of “righteous humility” alongside his “SuperBuddy.”

Downey Jr. took to Instagram, where he shared two images, including a picture of an ace and queen card from a deck of playing cards, as he celebrated 21 years with his wife, Susan Downey.

“Her to whom all is owed…The great joy of being led on a path of righteous humility is mine. She-the lioness - Me-the adult cub / recipient of 21 trips around the sun with my SuperBuddy,” he wrote as the caption.

Downey Jr. proposed to Susan on November 5, 2003, the night before her 30th birthday. They were married in August 2005, in a Jewish ceremony at Amagansett, New York. She gave birth to their son, Exton Elias Downey, in 2012, in Los Angeles, California.