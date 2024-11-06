RJ Balaji’s Suriya 45 to go on floors this month

CHENNAI: Last month, RJ Balaji confirmed that he will be joining hands with Suriya for the actor’s 45th film. Now, the exclusive update is that the film will go on floors in Coimbatore. As Suriya is busy with the promotions of his upcoming release, Kanguva, he will commence the shooting of Suriya 45 on November 18.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the auditions for the cast are underway and are expected to be completed before the first schedule. AR Rahman will compose music for Suriya 45, marking his fourth collaboration with the actor after Sillunu Oru Kadhal, Aayudha Ezhuthu and 24.

The film is expected to be completed quickly in a few months. Suriya 45’s script was earlier pitched to Vijay for the latter’s 69th film which will now be directed by H Vinoth.

Meanwhile, Suriya has Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj. Post this project, Suriya is expected to join the sets of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna in the middle of 2025.