RJ Balaji's Sorgavaasal trailer promises intense drama set around prison syndicate

CHENNAI: With just a week away from the release of Sorgavaasal, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Saturday. Starring RJ Balaji in the lead, Sorgavaasal is set to hit the screens on November 29.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the actor wrote, "#Sorgavaasal Trailer. A film that we’ve been waiting to show you. November 29th in theatres (sic)."

The 145-second trailer gives a sneak peek into the world of a prison syndicate, where the central premise of the film is set. It also promises a raw, intense underworld drama with high emotions.









Bankrolled by Swipe Right Studios, Sorgavaasal is helmed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath. The film also has Selvaraghavan, Natty, Karunaas, Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf-U-Dheen, Hakkim Shah, and Balaji Sakthivel in pivotal roles.

Sorgavaasal has Prince Anderson handling the cinematography and Selva RK looking after the edit. Christo Xavier is composing music for the film.

Meanwhile, RJ Balaji is all set to helm actor Suriya's next film, tentatively titled Suriya 45. As exclusively reported by DT Next, the yet-to-be-titled project will have Trisha playing the female lead, and the shoot will go on floors in Coimbatore in the first week of December.