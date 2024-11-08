RJ Balaji’s Sorgavaasal gets a release date

CHENNAI: Actor-director RJ Balaji has created a huge impact on the audience with his performances in Mookuthi Amman and Singapore Salon on the big screen. With his fans awaiting the release of his next film, titled Sorgavaasal, the actor has officially shared the release date, along with a glimpse video.

Slated to release on November 29, the glimpse video talks about how life has only two paths, the one which needs you to kneel down in heaven, or the other to become the king of hell.

Helmed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath, the film is bankrolled by Swipe Right Studios. Sorgavaasal has Prince Anderson handling the cinematography and Selva RK looking after the edit. Christo Xavier is composing music for the film.