Cinema

RJ Balaji unveils first look of Arulnithi’s Vetta Saami

Actor RJ Balaji shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Escape the law. Face the god.”
Arulnithi’s Vetta Saami
Arulnithi’s Vetta Saami
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CHENNAI: The first look and glimpse of actor Arulnithi’s upcoming Tamil film Vetta Saami was unveiled on friday offering a striking peek into a world steeped in faith, tradition and vengeance.

Actor RJ Balaji shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Escape the law. Face the god.”

Directed by M Selvakumar, who previously helmed Bumper, the film also features actor-director Ameer in a key role.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Samuel Mathew under his production banner, ‘7 Miles Per Second’. This marks the production house’s second film. Earlier, the banner had produced the Siddharth-starrer ‘Miss You’.

Ghibran has been roped in as the music composer for the film. Instagram fame Villupattu Madhavi has made her debut as a playback singer with ‘Vetta Saami’. She has lent her voice to a folk song titled ‘Sudalaimadan Vettai Paadal’ in the film.

RJ Balaji
Actor Arulnithi
Vetta Saami
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