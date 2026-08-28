RJ Balaji unveils first look of Arulnithi’s Vetta Saami

CHENNAI: The first look and glimpse of actor Arulnithi’s upcoming Tamil film Vetta Saami was unveiled on friday offering a striking peek into a world steeped in faith, tradition and vengeance.
Actor RJ Balaji shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Escape the law. Face the god.”
Directed by M Selvakumar, who previously helmed Bumper, the film also features actor-director Ameer in a key role.
The film is being produced on a grand scale by Samuel Mathew under his production banner, ‘7 Miles Per Second’. This marks the production house’s second film. Earlier, the banner had produced the Siddharth-starrer ‘Miss You’.
Ghibran has been roped in as the music composer for the film. Instagram fame Villupattu Madhavi has made her debut as a playback singer with ‘Vetta Saami’. She has lent her voice to a folk song titled ‘Sudalaimadan Vettai Paadal’ in the film.