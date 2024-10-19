RJ Balaji to play prisoner in Sorgavaasal, makers unveil first look poster

CHENNAI: Actor-director RJ Balaji is certainly on a roll. Following the announcement that Suriya 45 is to be helmed by him, RJ Balaji is now gearing up for his next film, Sorgavaasal, as lead actor.

Helmed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath, filmmaker Pa Ranjith unveiled the first look poster on Saturday.

Sharing the first look on X, Pa Ranjith wrote, "“So proud to see@Sid_Vishwanath, my former AD, step into the director’s role! Congratulations da. Excited to share the first look of his debut film #Sorgavasal. Wishing you all the best on this amazing journey ahead—wish it leads to a massive success (sic)."

Bankrolled by Swipe Right Studios, the poster features RJ Balaji's mugshot in the backdrop of a prison. It also hints that the film is set in the year 1999.

Sorgavaasal has Prince Anderson handling the cinematography and Selva RK looking after the edit. Christo Xavier is composing music for the film.

Meanwhile, Suriya 45, bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, is set to go on floors in November. AR Rahman is composing music for the film. This yet-to-be-titled film is eyeing a release in the second half of 2025.