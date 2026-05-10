RJ Balaji share Karuppu trailer update hours after Vijay forms govt in TN

CHENNAI: Shortly after the new government led by Chief Minister Vijay was formed, director-actor RJ Balaji on Sunday announced that the trailer of Karuppu, which was put on hold due to the political deadlock in Tamil Nadu after the election results, will finally be released at 7 pm.
Sharing the update on X, RJ Balaji thanked fans for keeping the buzz around the film alive even during the tense political developments in the State. “Amidst all the political chaos, I thank each and every fan, who kept the interest & hype alive for #Karuppu …!!! Especially the anbana fans like @a__tweets2 you guys were extraordinarily supportive during the tough times !!! Now that it’s a happy ending, lets get ready for the trailer in the evening at 7pm ..!!! Bookings will open simultaneously …!!! @Suriya_offl sir’s Peak Sambavam Loading !!," he wrote.
The filmmaker also called the upcoming trailer release “peak sambavam loading” for actor Suriya’s fans.
Few days back, RJ Balaji said the Karuppu trailer was ready for release but the team had chosen to wait for clarity on the political situation in Tamil Nadu before unveiling it.
All you need to know about Suriya-Trisha's Karuppu:
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha after their 2005 film Aaru.
The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and is slated for release on May 14.
The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.
The film’s audio launch was recently held in Madurai, with songs from the film already drawing attention online.
Promos released so far suggests that Suriya plays an advocate named Saravanan, who turns to divine justice when legal methods fail him. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy.
Earlier this week, the film cleared the censor process with a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release.
The technical crew includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Kalaivanan, art director Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.
The project also reunites Suriya with the producers of NGK, while marking another collaboration between RJ Balaji and the makers of Sorgavaasal, producers SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.
Meanwhile, Suriya is also working on a film with director Venky Atluri, titled Vishwanath & Sons, opposite Mamitha Baiju. His 47th film, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen K Gafoor. His last film was Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, which released last year.
Trisha was last seen in Thug Life last year, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.