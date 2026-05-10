RJ Balaji share Karuppu trailer update hours after Vijay forms govt in TN

All you need to know about Suriya-Trisha's Karuppu:

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha after their 2005 film Aaru.

The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and is slated for release on May 14.

The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.

The film’s audio launch was recently held in Madurai, with songs from the film already drawing attention online.