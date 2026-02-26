RJ Balaji releases gripping trailer of Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly'

It is evident that the honeymoon is happening after quite a while and that the husband is glad that it finally happening. However, the wife who is called Gouri (played by Nivedhithaa Sathish) doesn't appear too happy with either the honey moon or the wedding. She refuses to get physically intimate with her husband. As a result, he gets frustrated. We also learn that he has now lost his job and that he is in a restless state ever since. It is under these circumstances that Gouri's husband introduces his college friend Suri to her.

The trailer gives the impression that Suri is Gouri's ex-boyfriend and that he tries to get close to her. But then, a series of intense developments occur. The trailer ends with Gouri saying, "To the police, to my parents and to everyone else, this might seem like an accident. But it was I who killed him." The trailer shows Nasser as a Lepidopterist (someone who collects butterflies and moths). He considers them to be God's angels as they can fly. The director looks to emphasise the point of enjoying the present without worrying about the future through his character. When Nasser's character is asked why he chose to have butterflies as his pets as their life span is only 15 days, he replies, "What is important is how happy we are in those 15 days."