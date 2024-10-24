RJ Balaji honoured with Youth Icon award at ICT Academy Leadership Summit

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji has been honoured with the Youth Icon Award 2024 for his contributions to the entertainment industry and philanthropy work.

He was presented with the laurel by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu Minister For Information Technology and Digital Services, at the ICT Academy Youth Leadership Summit 2024 held in Coimbatore.

Expressing his gratitude, RJ Balaji said, "I am honoured to receive this award. It motivates me to continue working towards making a positive impact in society and inspiring young minds to follow their dreams."

The ICT Academy recently hosted the 9th edition of its Youth Leadership Summit in Coimbatore, which was attended by over 2,500 students from across the state. The leadership summit featured discussions, interactive workshops, and also provided networking opportunities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RJ Balaji, is all set to direct Suriya's next film, Suriya45, and will also be seen as the lead actor in Sorgavaasal, directed by debutant Sidharth Viswanath, a former assistant of filmmaker Pa Ranjith.