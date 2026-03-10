Ritu Varma plays Sathyavathi in historical film #Gopichand33

Taking to its social media timelines to release her first look poster, production house Srinivasaa Siver Screen wrote, "Deadly aim. Fierce presence. Wishing @riturv a very Happy Birthday as she transforms into #SathyaVathi in #Gopichand33." The first look poster of Ritu Varma in the film has her taking aim with a bow and arrow. The film, which has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs and which is currently being referred to as #Gopichand33, is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting it.

Sources say that the film is being mounted on a massive scale with a lavish budget. It may be recalled that the unit has already wrapped up four schedules and 55 days of shooting. In October last year, the unit of the film shot an explosive action sequence. Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the sequence that was shot was being referred to as the interval action sequence and that it would be a major highlight of the film. The high-octane interval action sequence was supervised by stunt choreographer Venkat Master.