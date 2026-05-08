Riteish Deshmukh says Salman Khan was keen to star in 'Raja Shivaji'

Released on May 1, the historical epic chronicles the life of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deshmukh not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it.

In "Raja Shivaji", Salman is seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala, a brave warrior who saved Shivaji Maharaj's life in the battle of Pratapgad.

"He (Salman) told me one day that he has to be in the movie (‘Raja Shivaji’). I had not thought about it, but he said, 'You cannot make a movie without me, I’ve to be part of the film'. I told him, 'Give me some time' because if he's coming on screen, then it has to be worth something. People should enjoy it because it's Salman Khan eventually,” Deshmukh told PTI in an interview.