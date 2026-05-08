Riteish Deshmukh says Salman Khan was keen to star in 'Raja Shivaji'

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh says Salman Khan insisted on being part of "Raja Shivaji", prompting him to craft a special role that justified the actor's stardom.
Released on May 1, the historical epic chronicles the life of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deshmukh not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it.
In "Raja Shivaji", Salman is seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala, a brave warrior who saved Shivaji Maharaj's life in the battle of Pratapgad.
"He (Salman) told me one day that he has to be in the movie (‘Raja Shivaji’). I had not thought about it, but he said, 'You cannot make a movie without me, I’ve to be part of the film'. I told him, 'Give me some time' because if he's coming on screen, then it has to be worth something. People should enjoy it because it's Salman Khan eventually,” Deshmukh told PTI in an interview.
The actor-director said he didn't want Salman to simply be himself on screen but to embody a character that would resonate with the audience.
"I did not want him to be Salman; I wanted him to be a character. The character has to be bigger than Salman Khan and at the same time, the fans should enjoy. So, we had this part. I knew that I needed one line that fit... When it appeared on screen, and when it landed the way we wanted, it was just wonderful."
Salman has previously made cameo appearances in Deshmukh's 2022 directorial debut "Ved" in a special song and in "Lai Bhaari", which marked Deshmukh’s debut in Marathi cinema.
"Raja Shivaji" boasts of a star-studded cast including Salman, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, Fardeen Khan as Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Amole Gupte as Adil Shah, among others.
Deshmukh said his actor friends from Hindi movie industry came on board for the movie purely out of love and respect and without charging any penny.
"I don't think one can describe what kind of bond this is. This is just unsaid and unconditional kind of love and respect that you have for each other. Like, if tomorrow Abhishek or Salman Bhau tells me, 'What about this?' I'll say yes without even thinking. If he has thought of me, then I have to be there. So, that's the bond we have for each other, I respect that.”
He recounted that Abhishek Bachchan was the first actor he approached for the “Raja Shivaji”, and he agreed without even asking about his character.
“…So, that kind of love and respect (is) what I've earned in 23 years. I'm truly indebted to all of them for being a part of this film because they wanted to, and not (even) charge a penny.
"So, we have Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Genelia and I didn't charge. So, we all have worked completely pro bono for this film to be what it is today," Deshmukh said.
The film earned Rs 52.66 cr nett at the domestic box office in both Marathi and Hindi version, according to Sacnilk.
Actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Jitendra Joshi, round out the cast of “Raja Shivaji”.
The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company.