Riteish Deshmukh floored by Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'; says "Superstardom thy name is Rajini sir!"

Riteish Deshmukh, who took to his X timeline to share his experience of watching the film, first put out a post during the interval of the film. He wrote, "Watching Jailor 2 - its interval now - Maha Blockbuster ….. Rajni Sir’s aura is on another level- Dir Nelson & the team - take a bow !!!!! Do yourselves a favour -watch the film- coz It’s HUKUM -TIGER KA HUKUM." Soon after the film ended, the Bollywood star put out another post. This time, he said, "B L O C K B U S T E R! Had such a great outing !!! I have clapped, whistled and cheered at every entry- it was a celebration in the theatre - superstardom thy name RAJNI sir …. #Jailer2."

Riteish Deshmukh is the latest celebrity to praise the film, which has come in for appreciation from various stars across the country. On Thursday, actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had congratulated his dear friend Rajinikanth in the wake of the latter's film 'Jailer 2' going on to emerge a superhit worldwide.