Riteish Deshmukh comes onboard Ram Pothineni's #Rapo23 unit; film to mark Riteish Deshmukh's Telugu debut

Taking to its social media timelines to welcome the actress onboard the unit on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, production house Rapo Cinematics had said, "The world of #RAPO23 welcomes its newest addition. Happy Birthday, @iamsamyuktha_ and Welcome on board! Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni.A @rapocinematics Production. Energetic Star @ram_pothineni. @samcsmusic @dop_tirru #ASPrakash @peterheinoffl."

The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner on a lavish scale.

Conceived by Ram himself, #RAPO23 is touted to be a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world. The film, which was formally announced on the occasion of the actor's birthday, will have Ram Pothineni playing a character called Veera in it.

National-Award winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Thirru) is the cameraman for this film, which has music by Sam C S.