Rishii Deva makes debut with Mudhal Mudhalaai, a soulful melody

Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva's son, Rishii Deva, is making his debut with the musical video, Mudhal Mudhalaai. Ravichandran Srinivas composed and also penned the lyrics for the song. GV Prakash Kumar lent his voice for the melody, which features a rap by Adithya.
Interestingly, GV Prakash Kumar began his playback journey with Chikku Bukku Rayile song, featuring Prabhu Deva. Now, he has sung for the choreographer's debut single.
Rishii has acted and also danced for the music video, which is directed by Trustina Isaac. Kyraa played the leading lady. Suren R choreographed the steps, while RB Gurudev was behind the lens. Nithish Kumar V handled the cuts.