Rishii Deva makes debut with Mudhal Mudhalaai, a soulful melody

Interestingly, GV Prakash Kumar began his playback journey with Chikku Bukku Rayile song, featuring Prabhu Deva. Now, he has sung for the choreographer's debut single.



Rishii has acted and also danced for the music video, which is directed by Trustina Isaac. Kyraa played the leading lady. Suren R choreographed the steps, while RB Gurudev was behind the lens. Nithish Kumar V handled the cuts.