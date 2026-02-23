Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman shoot to begin soon

CHENNAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Prasanth Varma is back with the sequel to HanuMan. Titled Jai Hanuman, the next chapter in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.
Headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film was officially launched in a traditional ceremony at Anjanadri Betta, Hampi, Vijayanagara, a sacred location believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.
Rishab is all set to step into the role of Lord Hanuman. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the project on a massive scale. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar sounded the clapboard, while Anil Thadani rolled the camera for the inaugural shot, which was directed by Teja Sajja. With pre-production underway, the film’s regular shoot will commence soon.
Jai Hanuman is set as an action epic in Kaliyug. MM Keeravani is composing the music, while S Thirunavukkarasu is handling the camera.